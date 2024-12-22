Chris Paul Made NBA History In Trail Blazers-Spurs Game
On Saturday night, the San Anotnio Spurs are playing the Portland Trail Blazers (at home) in Texas.
Chris Paul made NBA history by becoming just the 24th player to appear in 1,300 career regular season games.
He also tied Hall of Famer Ray Allen on the all-time list.
Following Allen, the next player for Paul to pass will be Elvin Hayes (1,303).
Paul is in his 20th season (and first playing for the Spurs).
The future Hall of Famer came into the night with averages of 9.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 27 games.
At 39, he remains a productive point guard.
Paul has been known to drastically improve teams upon his arrival.
The Spurs are coming off a year where they went just 22-60.
They came into Saturday's matchup with Portland as the 11th seed with a 14-13 record in 27 games.
Most recently, the Spurs beat the Atlanta Hawks (in overtime) by a score of 133-126.
Paul finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, four steals and one block while shooting 4/4 from the field in 32 minutes of playing time.
Following the Trail Blazers, the Spurs will play their next game on Monday evening when they host the Philadelphia 76ers.
In addition to the Spurs, Paul has also spent time with the New Orleans Hornets, LA Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, OKC Thunder and Golden State Warriors.