Chris Paul Made NBA History In Warriors-Spurs Game

Dec 31, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) in the second half against the LA Clippers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

On Sunday night, the San Antonio Spurs are playing the Golden State Warriors (at home) in Texas.

Chris Paul has now appeared in 1,346 career regular season games, which ties Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant for 15th on the all-time list.

Following Bryant, the next player for Paul to pass will be Clifford Robinson (1,380).

Feb 17, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Western Conference guard Kobe Bryant (24) of the Los Angeles Lakers and guard Chris Paul (3) of the Los Angeles Clippers in the fourth quarter of the 2013 NBA all star game at the Toyota Center. West won 143-138. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Paul had six points, one rebound, four assists and one steal while shooting 2/3 from the field in his first 18 minutes of playing time.

Mar 29, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) looks over in the second half against the Boston Celtics at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

At 39, Paul still remains an extremely point guard with averages of 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 73 games.

Via StatMamba (on November 21): "Chris Paul has the most 10-AST games by a player in their 20th season in NBA history."

Dec 31, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs acting head coach Mitch Johnson talks with guard Chris Paul (3) in the first half against the LA Clippers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, the Spurs have had a tough season.

They came into the night with a 31-42 record in 73 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

Following the Warriors, the Spurs will play their next game on Tuesday night when they host the Orlando Magic.

At home, they have gone 19-18 in 37 games played in San Antonio.

Mar 29, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles past Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Paul was the fourth pick in the 2005 NBA Draft out of Wake Forest.

In addition to the Spurs, the future Hall of Famer has also spent time with the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans.

