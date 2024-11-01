Chris Paul Made San Antonio Spurs History Against Jazz
On Thursday evening, the San Antonio Spurs faced off against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
The Spurs won by a score of 106-88 to improve to 2-3 in their first five games of the new season.
Future Hall of Famer Chris Paul had 19 points, seven rebounds, ten assists and two steals while shooting 8/13 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
He also made Spurs history.
Via StatMamba: "Chris Paul tonight:
19 PTS
7 REB
10 AST
The 2nd oldest player (& oldest guard) in franchise history to record a double-double."
Paul is in his first season playing for the Spurs.
The 39-year-old is averaging 11.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 45.8% from the three-point range in five games.
Following the Jazz, the Spurs will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Texas.
Paul was the fourth pick in the 2005 NBA Draft out of Wake Forest.
In addition to the Spurs, he has also spent time with the New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Goolden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns over 20 seasons.
His career averages are 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 2.1 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 1,277 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 149 NBA playoff games.