Chris Paul Makes Bold Statement About NBA Future
Chris Paul is one of the best point guards in NBA history.
The future Hall of Famer still remains a productive role player (despite turning 40 last month).
On Thursday, Paul (who spent last season with the San Antonio Spurs) spoke about his NBA future.
Paul (via Pat McAfee): "I don't think I want to play for a while, while. I'm being honest with you, I want to be dad. I still love to play. I was up in the gym at 6 A.M. this morning."
Paul is going to be a free agent this summer.
He finished this past regular season with averages of 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 82 games.
Via Bleacher Report: "Chris Paul has started all 82 games for the first time in his career
First player to play all games in season 20 or later"
Paul was the fourth pick in the 2005 NBA Draft out of Wake Forest.
He has played 20 seasons for the New Orleans Hornets, LA Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoneix Suns, Golden State Warriors (and Spurs).
Paul (who is a 12-time All-Star) has career averages of 17.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 1,354 games.
There is no question the NBA legend will be a name to watch this summer.