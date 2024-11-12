Chris Paul Makes Bold Victor Wembanyama Statement After Kings-Spurs Game
On Monday evening, the San Antonio Spurs hosted the Sacramento Kings in Texas.
The Spurs won by a score of 116-96 to improve to 5-6 in their first 11 games.
Victor Wembanyama finished with 34 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 13/22 from the field and 6/12 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "Victor Wembanyama last two games:
12 3PT
10 BLK
Becomes the first player in NBA history to record 10+ BLK and 10+ 3PM over any 2-game span."
After the game, Chris Paul spoke about his new teammate.
Paul (via the NBA): "You know how talented he is, but his will to want to get better. His will to want to work on things. The more games we play, I think we'll all get more and more familiar with each other."
Paul finished with 12 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and two steals while shooting 5/8 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
The future Hall of Famer is an important veteran on a young team that is trying to get back in the NBA playoffs for the first time in five years.
The Spurs will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards in San Antonio.
Last season, they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.