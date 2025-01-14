Chris Paul Makes Bold Victor Wembanyama Statement After Spurs-Lakers Game

When Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul share the court this season, the Spurs are an elite team:



115.6 OffRtg (6th)

106.6 DefRtg (2nd)

+9.0 NetRtg (4th)



San Antonio has benefited greatly from Paul’s veteran presence and playmaking ability to help Wembanyama take another leap. pic.twitter.com/KrXrvIzUro