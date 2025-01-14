Chris Paul Makes Bold Victor Wembanyama Statement After Spurs-Lakers Game
On Monday night, the San Antonio Spurs beat the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 126-102 (in California).
Victor Wembanyama finished the win with 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 10/17 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Chris Paul spoke highly of Wembanyama when he met with the media.
Paul: "Put him in the All-Star Game. He deserves it. He plays the game the right way, as humble of a star as you'd ever come across. Going to be Defensive Player of The Year. He's got an opportunity to do it for 20 years straight."
Paul finished the game with 13 points, two rebounds, ten assists and four steals while shooting 3/6 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "When Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul share the court this season, the Spurs are an elite team:
115.6 OffRtg (6th)
106.6 DefRtg (2nd)
+9.0 NetRtg (4th)
San Antonio has benefited greatly from Paul’s veteran presence and playmaking ability to help Wembanyama take another leap."
The Spurs improved to 19-19 in their first 38 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They are 4-6 over their last ten games.
Following the Lakers, the Spurs will return home to host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday in San Antonio.