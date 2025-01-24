Chris Paul Makes Bold Victor Wembanyama Statement After Spurs-Pacers Game
On Thursday afternoon, the San Antonio Spurs played the Indiana Pacers in France.
The Spurs dominated, winning by a score of 140-110.
Victor Wembanyama (who is from France) finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal and five blocks while shooting 13/21 from the field and 4/11 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Chris Paul made a bold statement about his teammate when he met with the media (h/t ClutchPoints).
Paul: "I told Vic after the game this is one of the best complete games I've seen him play all season long. With the expectations being home in front of all his family and friends... Some guys could get lost in the game... I think he played a great game on both ends of the court."
Paul finished the win with three points, eight rebounds, seven assists and one block while shooting 1/5 from the field in 24 minutes.
The Spurs and Pacers will face off one more time in France (on Saturday).
Wembanyama is having an outstanding second season in the NBA.
Paul (who is a future Hall of Famer) has been an excellent fit with the 21-year-old.
Via StatMuse (before the game): "Wemby this season:
24.4 PPG
10.8 RPG
1.1 SPG
4.0 BPG
Joins Hakeem, D-Rob and Kareem as the only players with 20/10/1s/4b in a season."
The Spurs are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 20-22 record in 42 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.