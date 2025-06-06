Chris Paul Makes Feelings Clear About Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama
Chris Paul spent his 20th NBA season playing a key role on a young San Antonio Spurs team.
He was also able to team up with Victor Wembanyama (who is expected to be a future MVP).
Recently, Paul spoke about the All-Star center in an interview with Pat McAfee.
Paul: "Wemby is different. He's different. Being 7-foot-4, able to move the way that he does, and he just loves the game. He loves to hoop. I think the Spurs are going to be great."
Wembanyama finished his second NBA season with averages of 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 46 games.
Via NBA History (on Christmas): "Victor Wembanyama becomes the first player in NBA history to record 40+ points, 15+ rebounds, 5+ 3PM and 4+ blocks in a game. 👏"
On the other hand, Paul had a productive year with averages of 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 82 games.
He will be a free agent this summer.
Via Bleacher Report: "Chris Paul has started all 82 games for the first time in his career
First player to play all games in season 20 or later"
The Spurs dealt with a lot of injuries this past season.
They missed the NBA playoffs after finishing as the 13th seed with a 34-48 record.