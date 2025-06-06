Fastbreak

Chris Paul Makes Feelings Clear About Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama

Chris Paul spoke about his San Antonio Spurs teammate.

Ben Stinar

Jan 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3, left) and center Victor Wembanyama (1,right) pose for a photo with Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick's sons after defeating the Lakers 126-102 at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Chris Paul spent his 20th NBA season playing a key role on a young San Antonio Spurs team.

He was also able to team up with Victor Wembanyama (who is expected to be a future MVP).

Recently, Paul spoke about the All-Star center in an interview with Pat McAfee.

Paul: "Wemby is different. He's different. Being 7-foot-4, able to move the way that he does, and he just loves the game. He loves to hoop. I think the Spurs are going to be great."

Wembanyama finished his second NBA season with averages of 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 46 games.

Via NBA History (on Christmas): "Victor Wembanyama becomes the first player in NBA history to record 40+ points, 15+ rebounds, 5+ 3PM and 4+ blocks in a game. 👏"

On the other hand, Paul had a productive year with averages of 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 82 games.

He will be a free agent this summer.

Via Bleacher Report: "Chris Paul has started all 82 games for the first time in his career

First player to play all games in season 20 or later"

The Spurs dealt with a lot of injuries this past season.

They missed the NBA playoffs after finishing as the 13th seed with a 34-48 record.

