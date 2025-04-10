Chris Paul Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post After Spurs-Clippers Game
On Tuesday night, the San Antonio Spurs lost to the LA Clippers (in California) by a score of 122-117.
Chris Paul finished the win with nine points, two rebounds and three assists while shooting 4/10 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.
Paul used to play for the Clippers (and his family lives in Los Angeles).
After the game, he made a heartfelt post to Instagram.
Paul captioned his post: "Remember what you do it for#KeepStackingDays #CantGiveUpNow"
Paul is in his first season playing for the Spurs.
The legendary point guard is still a productive player (at 39) with averages of 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
Via HoopsHype (on February 13): "Chris Paul moved to No. 2 all-time in steals last night, tying Jason Kidd.
This could be the last time you see any player cracking the Top 2 in any of the main counting stats IN MANY YEARS."
Right now, the Spurs are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 32-47 record in 79 games.
They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games (and lost three in a row).
Paul was the fourth pick in the 2005 NBA Draft out of Wake Forest.
This summer, the future Hall of Famer will become a free agent (who is available to sign with any team in the league).