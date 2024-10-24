Chris Paul Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post Before 20th NBA Season
On Thursday evening, the San Antonio Spurs will play their first game of the season when they visit the Mavericks in Dallas.
NBA legend Chris Paul signed with the team over the offseason, and the future Hall of Famer is entering his 20th year.
Despite turning 39, he is still a productive point guard.
Last season, Paul averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 58 games for the Golden State Warriors.
Before the season begins, Paul made a post to Instagram.
Paul captioned his post: "Summer’s still too short…FAMILY still over everything…the days are still stacked…and still Blessed and Highly Favored…BACK TO WORK!!! #Year20"
Paul is one of the most accomplished point guards of all time, and he has fans excited to see what he can bring to a young Spurs team that features 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama.
Last year, Wembanyama averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Via ClutchPoints: "Last season, the Spurs roster had:
- 0 players that were 30 years or older
- 0 players with 7+ years of NBA experience
This season, San Antonio brought in Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes, who are 39 and 32 years old respectively.
CP3 begins his 20th season, while Barnes starts his 13th season."
Following Dallas, Spurs will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host the Houston Rockets.