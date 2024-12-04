Chris Paul Makes Honest Devin Booker Statement After Spurs-Suns Game
On Tuesday evening, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns hosted the San Antonio Spurs in Arizona.
Booker finished the game with 29 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block.
The Suns won by a score of 104-93.
Booker scored his 15,000th career point during the game.
Via The Phoenix Suns: "DEVIN BOOKER.
☄️Game-high 29 points
☄️4th straight 25+ point game
☄️Eclipsed 15,000 career points tonight"
After the game, former Suns point guard Chris Paul spoke about Booker (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral).
Paul: "Book plays the same way every night. He wears his heart on his sleeve. Competes night in and night out. I'm glad that I got a chance to be a part of a few of those buckets. Definitely, congratulations to him on that."
When Paul joined the Suns (2020), they had been one of the NBA's worst teams for a decade.
However, he helped them make the NBA Finals in his first season with the franchise.
The Suns have made the NBA playoffs in each of the previous four years.
Booker is in the middle of another excellent season with averages of 24.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 20 games.
The Suns improved to 12-8 in their first 20 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
As for Paul, he is in his first season with San Antonio.
He finished the loss with two points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals.