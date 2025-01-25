Chris Paul Makes Honest Victor Wembanyama Comment After Spurs-Pacers Game
On Saturday afternoon, the San Antonio Spurs played their second straight game against the Indiana Pacers (in France).
After beating the Pacers (on Thursday), they lost Saturday's showdown by a score of 136-98.
Victor Wembanyma finished the loss with 20 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block while shooting 7/16 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Chris Paul spoke about Wembanyama when he met with the media.
Paul: "I can't imagine what it was like for Vic to come back home and play. I know he was so excited. It's a lot of responsibility that comes with that. Every media outlet, every event, trying to see your family that you don't get to see that often. Vic is one of those guys, too, who tries to sign every autograph."
Paul finished the loss with 11 points, eight assists, one steal and one block while shooting 3/5 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
At 39, he has been an excellent veteran for a rebuilding Spurs roster.
The future Hall of Famer is in his 20th NBA season.
With the loss, the Spurs dropped to 20-23 in 43 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
Following Indiana, the Spurs will return home to host James Harden and the LA Clippers on Wednesday night in San Antonio.