Chris Paul Posts Instagram Message For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Chris Paul has played 18 seasons in the NBA.
The legendary point guard spent one year with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2019-20).
During that season, he took a team that was supposed to be among the worst in the league to the NBA playoffs.
On Friday, Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is celebrating his 26th birthday.
Paul made a post to his Instagram story for his former teammate.
Paul captioned the post: "@shai Happy Bday my brother"
Paul proved to be an excellent mentor for Gilgeous-Alexander, as the former Kentucky star has turned into one of the 10 best players in the NBA.
After a game last season, Gilgeous-Alexander was seen climbing over the seats to say hello to Paul's family, which was a heartfelt moment.
The Thunder finished the 2023-24 season as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season (when Paul was still on the roster).
After sweeping the New Orleans Pelicans, the Thunder lost to Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 of the second round.
Meanwhile, Paul spent the year with the Golden State Warriors.
They were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record and lost to the Sacramento Kings in the NBA playoffs, so they missed the playoffs.
Over the offseason, Paul signed a deal with the San Antonio Spurs.
He will get a chance to be a mentor to 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama.