Chris Paul's Quote About Victor Wembanyama Went Viral
Victor Wembanyama is coming off his rookie season in the NBA for the San Antonio Spurs.
The 2024 Rookie of The Year finished the season with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals, and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Recently, the Spurs signed future Hall of Famer Chris Paul.
When he met with the media (for the first time as a member of the Spurs), he shared a quote about Wembanyama that went viral (h/t Josh Paredes of FanSided).
Paul: "There's probably no player in the league that everybody in the league talks about after the game like him. Everybody has to adjust stuff. Me and Harrison were on our flight yesterday just talking about how cool it's going to be at this point in our careers to get a chance to appreciate him day in and day out."
Paul is one of the greatest point guards of all time, so a lot fans are excited about seeing how he will mesh with Wembanyama.
Throughout Paul's career, he has done an excellent job of getting the best out of centers.
The Spurs finished the 2023-24 season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2019 season when DeMar DeRozan was still on the roster (five years ago).
That said, there is a lot to be intrigued about for Spurs fans due to Wembanyama.