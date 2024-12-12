Chris Paul Reveals Reason For Signing With San Antonio Spurs
Chris Paul will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer one day.
Despite being 39, he is still going strong as a productive point guard for the San Antonio Spurs.
At this stage of his career, many were surprised to see him join a franchise that hadn't made the NBA playoffs since 2019.
In a recent interview with Tony Parker, Paul spoke about his decision.
Parker: "Why the Spurs? Why a team that is rebuilding?"
Paul: "Last year was probably one of the toughest years for me. T.P., you know more than anything, I just love to hoop; I want to play. Jada and the kids they stay in L.A... If I'm gonna sacrifice my family and be away from them, then I at least need to be playing."
Paul is currently averaging 10.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 24 games.
The legendary point guard is also teammates with 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama.
He has a chance to play a major role in the future All-Star's development.
The Spurs are 12-12 in their first 24 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games.
Currently, the Spurs are just 3.5 games back of the Dallas Mavericks for the fourth seed.
In addition to the Spurs, Paul has also spent time with the (New Orleans) Hornets, Clippers, Rockets, Thunder, Suns and Warriors.