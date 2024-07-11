Chris Paul Reveals San Antonio Spurs Legends Texted Him
On Tuesday, Chris Paul was officially introduced to the media for the first time as a member of the San Antonio Spurs.
Paul had been coming off a year where he averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 58 games for the Golden State Warriors.
During his press conference, Paul revealed that he received texts from Hall of Famers Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginóbili after signing with San Antonio (h/t Michael C. Wright of NBA.com).
Spurs fans will likely love hearing that tidbit of information.
Duncan helped lead the Spurs to five NBA titles (Parker and Ginóbili were there for four).
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the details of his deal with San Antonio.
Via Wojnarowski on June 30: "Free agent guard Chris Paul has agreed on a one-year, $11 million-plus deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN."
Paul was initially the fourth pick in the 2005 NBA Draft (out of Wake Forest).
He has played 18 seasons for the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Hornets, Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder (in addition to Golden State).
The future Hall of Famer has career averages of 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 2.1 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 1,272 regular season games.
As for the Spurs, the franchise is in rebuilding mode and is coming off a season where they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.