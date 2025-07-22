Chris Paul Sends Heartfelt Message To San Antonio Spurs
Chris Paul spent the 2024-25 season playing for the San Antonio Spurs.
The NBA legend finished the year with averages of 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 82 games.
This week, Paul signed a deal with the LA Clippers.
Following the news, Paul made post to Instagram.
He wrote: "Grateful for the journey 🙏🏾 Thank you to the San Antonio @spurs organization, Coach Pop, Coach Mitch, my teammates, the coaching staff, and the incredible fans for welcoming me this past season. Proud to have been part of a franchise with such rich history and bright future. Nothing but love for the 2-1-0 🤍🖤 #GoSpursGo #ThankYouSA"
The Spurs finished the 2024-25 season as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 34-48 record.
While key players dealt with injuries, Paul (at 39) appeared in all 82 games.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on July 21): "Twelve-time All-Star Chris Paul has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, CAA's Steven Heumann, Ty Sullivan and Jessica Holtz told ESPN. Paul had multiple suitors, but chose the contending Clippers and their shared history in L.A. for his likely final, 21st NBA season."
Paul was the fourth pick in the 2005 NBA Draft out of Wake Forest.
He had the best years of his career playing for the Clippers from 2011-17.
Last season, the Clippers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).