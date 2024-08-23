Chris Paul Sends IG Message To Former NBA Star Deron Williams
Deron Williams was once among the best point guards in the NBA.
The three-time NBA All-Star most recently played in the league during the 2016-17 season when he was a member of the Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers.
In June, Williams celebrated his 40th birthday, and he recently made a post to Instagram (earlier this week).
Williams captioned his post: "40th Bday Trip Dump a couple months late bc I was still in denial!"
One person who left a comment was NBA star Chris Paul.
Paul wrote: "Happy Bday my brother!! ✊🏾"
NBA fans will like to see that the two players are still interacting.
In 2010, they had a friendly rivalry as many considered them to be the two best point guards in the NBA.
Williams was the third pick in the 2005 NBA Draft out of Illinois, while Paul was the following pick (out of Wake Forest).
Despite Paul having the better career, Williams had a 17-8 record in 25 matchups.
Williams was notable for his tenures with the Utah Jazz and New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets.
His career averages were 16.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 845 regular season games.
He appeared in 90 NBA playoff games and was with the Cavs when they reached the 2017 Finals.
As for Paul, he is entering his 20th season in the NBA (and first with the San Antonio Spurs).
He will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer one day.