Chris Paul Sends IG Message To Former OKC Thunder Teammate Danilo Gallinari
Danilo Gallinari is coming off his 14th season in the NBA where he spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons.
The veteran forward finished the year with averages of 5.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 49 games.
On Thursday, Gallinari celebrated his 36th birthday.
He made a post to Instagram that had over 15,000 likes and 100 comments in 12 hours.
Gallinari captioned his post: "😅🤪 How quickly time flies!! Thank you all for the birthday wishes 🎂"
One person who left a comment was 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul.
His comment had over 100 likes in seven hours.
Paul wrote: "Happy Bday my brother!!"
Paul and Gallinari were teammates for one season on the Oklahoma City Thunder (2019-20).
That year, the Thunder had been seen as a team who would likely miss the postseason.
However, they made a surprise run to the NBA playoffs as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 44-28 record (they lost to the Houston Rockets in the first round).
Paul is coming off a season where he appeared in 58 games for the Golden State Warriors.
The 39-year-old finished the year with averages of 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range.
Over the offseason, he signed with the San Antonio Spurs (after being waived by Golden State).