Chris Paul Sends Out 9-Word Instagram Post After Bucks-Spurs Game
On Friday night, Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs dominated the Milwaukee Bucks (at home).
They won by a commanding score of 144-118.
Paul finished his night with 12 points, five rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 4/8 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
There was a bit of drama between Paul and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "Giannis Antetokounmpo stuck around on the floor after the game to try to talk to Chris Paul.
Paul stuck around on the floor to talk to Antetokounmpo as well, but there were plenty of people in between and Paul didn't advance too far towards Antetokounmpo."
Following the win, Paul made a post to Instagram that had over 37,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
He wrote: "Stay low, and keep firing #CantGiveUpNow"
Paul still remains a very solid point guard at 39.
He is averaging 9.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 45 games.
As for the Spurs, they are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-24 record in 45 games.
They resume action on Saturday night (also at home) against the Miami Heat.
Paul is in his 20th NBA season (and first with the Spurs).
The future Hall of Famer has also played for the Hornets, Rockets, Clippers, Suns, Thunder and Warriors.