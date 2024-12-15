Chris Paul Sends Out Instagram Post After Getting Ejected From Spurs-Trail Blazers Game
On Friday night, the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 118-116.
However, they were playing without starting point guard Chris Paul for most of the night.
The future Hall of Famer was ejected in the first quarter.
Via Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News: "Already without Castle, Collins, Johnson and Jones, Spurs lose Chris Paul after he gets hit with his second technical.
It's the second time in recent days they've been shorthanded and lost a player to an ejection."
Paul ended the night with five points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 2/2 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 11 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he made a post to Instagram that had over 40,000 likes in 16 hours.
He captioned his post: "Early Exit!! 🤦🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️ But STILL got the Win!!!!!!#GSG#CantGiveUpNow"
Paul is in his first season with San Antonio.
He is averaging 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.
As for the Spurs, they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-12 record in 25 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak).
Following the Trail Blazers, the Spurs will play their next game on Sunday when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Texas.