Chris Paul Sends Out Instagram Post After Warriors-Spurs Game
On Saturday evening, the San Antonio Spurs hosted the Golden State Warriors in Texas.
The Spurs won by a score of 104-94 to improve to 9-8 in their first 17 games.
Chris Paul finished with nine points, three rebounds, seven assists and two blocks while shooting 3/7 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
After the victory over his former team, Paul made a post to Instagram.
Paul captioned his post: "Keep it goin!! #CantGiveUpNow"
Paul has been a huge addition to a young Spurs team looking to take the next step.
The future Hall of Famer is averaging 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 17 games.
At 39, Paul is still a very capable point guard.
With the victory, the Spurs are now in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
They are the 11th seed in the Western Conference but just 1.5 games back of the Los Angeles Lakers for the fourth seed.
Following Golden State, the Spurs will now visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Tuesday.
Via Tom Petrini of Silver & Black Coffee Hour: "Spurs now 9-8, winners of three in a row including OKC and GSW
Wemby elite, young guys growing, vets hooping, and San Antonio hasn’t had their starting five healthy together for a single game yet
Scary hours"
Paul is in his 20th NBA season.