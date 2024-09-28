Chris Paul Sends Out Viral Post On X About Derrick Rose
Chris Paul and Derrick Rose are two of the best point guards in NBA history.
They were All-Stars in the same season three different times.
On Thursday, Rose stunned the NBA world when he announced his retirement from basketball.
He had been coming off a year where he averaged 8.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 24 games for the Memphis Grizzlies.
Many people reacted to the news on social media, and one person who sent out a post was Paul.
His post had over 38,000 likes and 1.1 million impressions.
The NBA wrote: "Thank you, Derrick. 🌹"
Paul responded: "Give him his flowers 🌹 @drose"
Paul and Rose faced off 20 times over their careers.
They both won ten games in those matchups.
Rose also spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks over his 15 seasons playing in the NBA.
He was most known for his run with the Bulls where he became the youngest MVP in NBA history at 22 (in 2011).
As for Paul, he is still a solid point guard at 39.
The 12-time NBA All-Star finished last season with averages of 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 58 games (18 starts) for the Golden State Warriors.
Over the offseason, he signed a deal with the San Antonio Spurs.