Chris Paul Sends Out Viral Post On X About Derrick Rose

San Antonio Spurs star Chris Paul made a post after Derrick Rose retired from the NBA.

May 7, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) against New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
May 7, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) against New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chris Paul and Derrick Rose are two of the best point guards in NBA history.

They were All-Stars in the same season three different times.

On Thursday, Rose stunned the NBA world when he announced his retirement from basketball.

He had been coming off a year where he averaged 8.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 24 games for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Dec 6, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Derrick Rose (23) dribbles in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to the news on social media, and one person who sent out a post was Paul.

His post had over 38,000 likes and 1.1 million impressions.

The NBA wrote: "Thank you, Derrick. 🌹"

Paul responded: "Give him his flowers 🌹 @drose"

Paul and Rose faced off 20 times over their careers.

They both won ten games in those matchups.

Feb 26, 2012; Orlando, FL, USA; Eastern Conference guard Derrick Rose (1) of the Chicago Bulls defended by Western Conference guard Chris Paul of the Los Angeles Clippers (3) in the second quarter in the 2012 NBA All-Star Game at the Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Rose also spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks over his 15 seasons playing in the NBA.

He was most known for his run with the Bulls where he became the youngest MVP in NBA history at 22 (in 2011).

As for Paul, he is still a solid point guard at 39.

The 12-time NBA All-Star finished last season with averages of 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 58 games (18 starts) for the Golden State Warriors.

Over the offseason, he signed a deal with the San Antonio Spurs.

