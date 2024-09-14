Christian Koloko Sends Out Viral Post After Signing With Lakers
On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the news that Christian Koloko will sign a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The former Arizona star missed all of last season due to a health issue.
Via Charania: "The Lakers and seven-foot center Christian Koloko have agreed on a deal, agent Calvin Andrews of Klutch Sports says. Koloko is expected to have an opportunity for a role in Lakers frontcourt after he receives clearance from league’s fitness panel."
Following the big news, Koloko sent out a post (via X) that had over 1,000 likes and 75,000 impressions in less than two hours.
He also made a post to his Instagram story.
Koloko wrote: "God’s timing is always the best 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"
Koloko was the 33rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after three seasons of college basketball with the Arizona Wildcats.
He finished his rookie year in the NBA (2022-23) with averages of 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field in 58 games for the Toronto Raptors.