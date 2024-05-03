Christian Wood's Viral Post On X After Los Angeles Lakers Got Eliminated From NBA Playoffs
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers had their season come to an end when they lost to the Devner Nuggets by a score of 108-106 in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
The Lakers now head into a significant offseason, while the Nuggets will advance to the second round and face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Christian Wood struggled with injuries this season and did not appear in any playoff games.
On Friday, the former UNLV star sent out a post on X that had over 2,000 likes in less than two hours.
Wood wrote: "Loved my first year playing for my Hometown team, I Wish I wasn’t hurt majority of the season, But all in all it was a dream come True for me.. I will be better and 100% healthy next season."
Wood finished the regular season with averages of 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 30.7% from the three-point range in 50 games.
He will now have a player option to decide on this summer.
If Wood declines, he will become a free agent that is available to be signed by any team in the league.
In addition to the Lakers, Wood has also spent time with the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans.
The Lakers were the seventh seed in the Western Conference and had a 47-35 record.
They beat the Pelicans in the play-in tournament.