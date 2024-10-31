CJ McCollum's Injury Status For Pelicans-Warriors Game
On Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans will be in San Francisco to play the Golden State Warriors.
For the game, the Pelicans will be without one of their best players, as CJ McCollum has been ruled out.
McCollum is averaging 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in four games.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: "The Pelicans will now be without Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy, Herb Jones and CJ McCollum tonight against the Warriors"
The Pelicans are 2-2 in their first four games after losing to the Warriors by a score of 124-106 (on Tuesday).
McCollum had five points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks while shooting 2/8 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Following Golden State, the Pelicans will head home to host the Indiana Pacers on Friday in New Orleans.
McCollum is in his fourth season playing for the Pelicans.
He has helped lead the franchise to the NBA playoffs in two of his first three seasons.
Last year, the veteran guard averaged 20.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in 66 games.
As for the Warriors, they are 3-1 in their first four games.
Following New Orleans, they will play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit the Houston Rockets.