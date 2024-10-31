Fastbreak

CJ McCollum's Injury Status For Pelicans-Warriors Game

CJ McCollum has been ruled out for Wednesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Dec 4, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) celebrates after defeating the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Dec 4, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) celebrates after defeating the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans will be in San Francisco to play the Golden State Warriors.

For the game, the Pelicans will be without one of their best players, as CJ McCollum has been ruled out.

McCollum is averaging 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in four games.

Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: "The Pelicans will now be without Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy, Herb Jones and CJ McCollum tonight against the Warriors"

The Pelicans are 2-2 in their first four games after losing to the Warriors by a score of 124-106 (on Tuesday).

McCollum had five points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks while shooting 2/8 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.

Following Golden State, the Pelicans will head home to host the Indiana Pacers on Friday in New Orleans.

Oct 27, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) in the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images / Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

McCollum is in his fourth season playing for the Pelicans.

He has helped lead the franchise to the NBA playoffs in two of his first three seasons.

Last year, the veteran guard averaged 20.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in 66 games.

Oct 25, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots the ball during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

As for the Warriors, they are 3-1 in their first four games.

Following New Orleans, they will play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit the Houston Rockets.

