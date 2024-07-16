CJ McCollum Posts Instagram Message For Damian Lillard
CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard were teammates for part of nine seasons on the Portland Trail Blazers.
The star duo led the Trail Blazers to the NBA playoffs eight times, and they reached the 2019 Western Conference finals.
On Monday, Lillard celebrated his 34th birthday.
McCollum made a post to his Instagram story with a message for Lillard.
McCollum wrote: "Happy birthday brotha. 🤝
Ya getting old 🤣🤣🤣"
McCollum was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans during the middle of the 2021-22 season.
He has spent part of three years playing for the Pelicans.
This past season, the former Lehigh star averaged 20.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in 66 games.
The Pelicans were the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the second time in the previous three years, but got swept by Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.
On the other hand, Lillard still remains among the best point guards in the league.
He was traded to the Bucks last offseason and finished the year with averages of 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
The Bucks were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record but lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs.