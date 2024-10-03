CJ McCollum Reacts To Damian Lillard's Heartfelt Instagram Post
Damian Lillard is going into his 13th season in the NBA (and second with the Milwaukee Bucks).
The All-Star point guard is coming off a year where he averaged 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
On Thursday, Lillard made a heartfelt post to his Instagram for his brother.
Lillard captioned his post: "One of my greatest advantages in life was growing up with a big brother who was also a SuperHero… Happy bday Bra! I love for everything you are and have always been. More Life and more blessings Ham!"
One person who left a comment was CJ McCollum.
McCollum wrote: "Happy G day Hou 🤝"
NBA fans will likely love seeing McCollum comment on Lillard's post.
The two spent part of eight seasons together with the Portland Trail Blazers.
They led the franchise to the 2019 Western Conference Finals and were a consistent winner.
Despite never winning a title, Lillard and McCollum were one of the best duos of the decade.
McCollum is coming off his third season playing for New Orleans.
He averaged 20.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in 66 games.
The Pelicans made the 2024 NBA playoffs but were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.
McCollum has gone 2-1 in his three matchups against Lillard since leaving Portland.