Fastbreak

CJ McCollum Reacts To Damian Lillard's Instagram Post After Bucks-76ers Game

CJ McCollum commented on his former teammates Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Mar 1, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) and Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) look on during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) and Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) look on during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers.

They won by a score of 124-109, and Lillard finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists while shooting 9/19 from the field and 6/12 from the three-point range in 38 minutes.

After the game, Lillard made a post to Instagram that had over 100,000 likes in ten hours.

Lillard captioned his post: "By the grace of GOD… we are back 🙏🏽🤞🏾"

One person who left a comment was his former teammate (and current New Orleans Pelicans star) CJ McCollum.

McCollum wrote: "Light 30 ball huh"

CJ McCollum's Comment
CJ McCollum's Comment / October 2024

Lillard and McCollum were teammates for nearly a decade on the Portland Trail Blazers.

They were one of the best duos in the league and led the franchise to the 2019 Western Conference finals.

NBA
Mar 30, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) embraces Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) after a game at Moda Center. The Pelicans won the game 117-107. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Lillard spent 11 years with Portland before getting traded to Milwaukee during the 2023 offseason.

He finished last year with averages of 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.

Damian Lillard
Oct 23, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers forward Caleb Martin (16) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Following the 76ers, the Bucks will now head home to host the Chicago Bulls on Friday evening.

They are coming off a season where they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

As for McCollum, he is going into his fourth year as a member of the Pelicans.

They beat the Chicago Bulls by a sore of 123-111.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.