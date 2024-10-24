CJ McCollum Reacts To Damian Lillard's Instagram Post After Bucks-76ers Game
On Wednesday evening, Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers.
They won by a score of 124-109, and Lillard finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists while shooting 9/19 from the field and 6/12 from the three-point range in 38 minutes.
After the game, Lillard made a post to Instagram that had over 100,000 likes in ten hours.
Lillard captioned his post: "By the grace of GOD… we are back 🙏🏽🤞🏾"
One person who left a comment was his former teammate (and current New Orleans Pelicans star) CJ McCollum.
McCollum wrote: "Light 30 ball huh"
Lillard and McCollum were teammates for nearly a decade on the Portland Trail Blazers.
They were one of the best duos in the league and led the franchise to the 2019 Western Conference finals.
Lillard spent 11 years with Portland before getting traded to Milwaukee during the 2023 offseason.
He finished last year with averages of 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
Following the 76ers, the Bucks will now head home to host the Chicago Bulls on Friday evening.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
As for McCollum, he is going into his fourth year as a member of the Pelicans.
They beat the Chicago Bulls by a sore of 123-111.