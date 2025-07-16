CJ McCollum Sends Heartfelt Message To Trail Blazers Legend Damian Lillard
CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard were once among the best duos in the NBA when they spent nearly a decade together on the Portland Trail Blazers.
On Tuesday, Lillard celebrated his 35th birthday.
One person who sent a message to Lillard (via his Instagram story) was McCollum.
He wrote: "Happy Gday my brotha"
Fans will likely enjoy seeing McCollum show love to Lillard.
Over their time as teammates, the talented scoring duo led the Trail Blazers to the eight times.
During the 2019 season, they reached the Western Conference finals.
Via Sports Illustrated (on January 30, 2019): "Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum had themselves a DOMINANT first half:
McCollum:
- 21 Points
- 9/10 FG
- 2/3 3P
Lillard:
- 24 Points
- 8 Assists
- 5 Rebounds
- 7/13 FG
- 3/5 3P"
McCollum was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans during the middle of the 2021-22 season.
He finished last year with averages of 21.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 56 games.
Over the offseason, the Pelicans traded McCollum to the Washington Wizards.
As for Lillard, he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks during the summer of 2023.
He finished last year with averages of 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Over the offseason, the future Hall of Famer was waived by the Bucks.