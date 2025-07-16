CJ McCollum Sends Heartfelt Message To Trail Blazers Legend Damian Lillard

NEWS: The Wizards and Pelicans have agreed on a trade.



NOP receives:

◻️ Jordan Poole

◻️ Saddiq Bey

◻️ 2025 No. 40 pick



WAS receives:

◻️ CJ McCollum

◻️ Kelly Olynyk

◻️ Future second-round pick



Sources confirm to @JoshuaBRobbins & @WillGuillory pic.twitter.com/KvmITZxt3h