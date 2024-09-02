CJ McCollum Sends Instagram Message To Brandon Ingram
Brandon Ingram is coming off his fifth season playing for the New Orleans Pelicans.
The former Duke star finished the year with averages of 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 64 games.
On Monday, Ingram celebrated his 27th birthday.
One person to send him a message on social media was his teammate CJ McCollum.
McCollum wrote (via his Instagram story): "Happy G day to my fellow Virgo"
Pelicans fans will like seeing two of their best four players interacting on social media.
McCollum has been with the team for part of three seasons.
He is coming off another solid year where he averaged 20.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in 66 games.
The Pelicans finished the 2023-24 season as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They got to the NBA playoffs for the second time in three years, but were swept by Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.
Over the offseason, the Pelicans acquired 2022 NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks.
They have a roster led by Ingram, McCollum, Murray, and Zion Williamson, which makes them one of the most talented teams in the NBA.
If the Pelicans can stay healthy, there is reason to believe that they could finish as one of the best four teams in the Western Conference.