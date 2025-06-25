CJ McCollum Sends Out Viral Post On X After Pelicans-Wizards Trade
CJ McCollum is one of the best offensive guards in the NBA.
He has spent part of the last four seasons playing for the New Orleans Pelicans.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that McCollum is being traded to the Washington Wizards.
Via Charania: "The New Orleans Pelicans are trading CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk and a future second-round pick to the Washington Wizards for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey and the No. 40 pick, sources tell ESPN."
Following the trade, McCollum sent out a post (via X) that had over 22,000 likes and 2.8 million impressions.
McCollum wrote: "The funniest tweet I’ve seen today is that I’m going to get blamed for the tariffs now too 🤣🤣"
McCollum finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 21.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 56 games.
However, the Pelicans were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.
Via StatMuse: "New look Wizards:
— CJ McCollum
— Kelly Olynyk
— Alex Sarr
— Bilal Coulibaly
— Kyshawn George
— Bub Carrington
— Khris Middleton
— Marcus Smart
— Corey Kispert"
McCollum spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers.
He helped lead the franchise to the 2019 Western Conference finals.
Via Nate Jones: "My wife’s family lives in New Orleans and are very involved in the community there. I’ve heard so many stories from them about seeing @CJMcCollum involved in tons of positive initiatives for the community there. 🫡"