Cleveland Cavaliers Add NCAA Tournament Superstar For NBA Summer League

Shoutout to the N.C. State Wolfpack:



- Ended the season 17-14 with four straight losses

- Won 5 games in 5 days to win the ACC Tourney

- Beat rivals UNC & Duke (twice) during their run

- Made the Final Four for the first time since 1983

- In total, 9 straight elimination game… pic.twitter.com/pJ44lEZYh2