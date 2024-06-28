Cleveland Cavaliers Add NCAA Tournament Superstar For NBA Summer League
D.J. Burns is coming off an exciting year with NC State.
The 23-year-old finished the season with averages of 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 53.1% from the field in 41 games (40 starts).
He helped the Wolfpack reach the Final Four for the first time since the 1983 season.
During the NCAA Tournament, Burns became a national star.
Burns was not selected in the 2024 NBA Draft, but Chris Fedor of cleveland.com reported that he will join the Cleveland Cavaliers for NBA Summer League.
Via Fedor: "#Cavs have agreed to a deal with NC State big man DJ Burns to play for their summer league team, sources tell @clevelanddotcom"
Burns played five seasons of college basketball for Winthrop and NC State.
His career averages were 12.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 57.3% from the field in 165 games.
While he will likely be a longshot to make the 15-man roster, playing well in Summer League could prompt the Cavs (or another team) to give him a training camp invite.
As for the Cavs, they are among the most talented teams in the Eastern Conference.
They finished the season as the fourth seed with a 48-34 record.
The franchise won their first playoff series in six years when they beat the Orlando Magic in the first round (in seven games).
However, the Cavs lost to Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in the second round (in five games).