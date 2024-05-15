UPDATE: Cleveland Cavaliers And Boston Celtics Game 5 Injury Reports
UPDATE: Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen and Craig Porter are ruled out (h/t Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium).
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Cavs have ruled out Ty Jerome, while Criag Porter Jr. is doubtful.
Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert are all listed as questionable.
As for the Celtics, they have ruled out 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis and no one else is on their injury report.
The Celtics have a 3-1 lead in the series, so they can close out the Cavs with a victory.
Most recently, the Celtics won Game 4 (in Ohio) by a score of 109-102.
Jayson Tatum led the way with 33 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block while shooting 11/25 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
The Cavs are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, and they defeated the Orlando Magic in the first round (in seven games).
Meanwhile, the Celtics are the first seed, and they beat the Miami Heat in the first round (in five games).
Game 6 would be on Saturday evening in Ohio.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against either the New York Knicks or the Indiana Pacers.
The Knicks lead 3-2 with Game 6 on Friday evening in Indiana.
Last season, the Cavs lost in the second round, while the Celtics reached the Conference Finals.