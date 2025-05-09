Cleveland Cavaliers And Indiana Pacers Injury Reports For Game 3
On Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers will face off (in Indianapolis) for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Cavs have listed Darius Garland, De'Andre Hunter and Evan Mobley as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Pacers will be without Isaiah Jackson.
Garland has missed four straight games, so this would be his fifth straight out of action (if he does not play).
He has spent all six years of his NBA career in Cleveland.
Mobley missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
The former USC star has spent all four seasons with the Cavs.
Lastly, Hunter also missed Game 2, so this could be his third straight out of action.
He spent the first five and a half seasons of his career with the Atlanta Hawks (before getting traded to the Cavs in February).
The Cavs are the first seed in the Eastern Confernece after going 64-18 during the regular season.
They beat Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
Via The NBA: "Tyrese Haliburton's game-winning three lifted the Pacers to a 2-0 lead in the East Semis.
Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs look to get on the board.
Game 3: Tonight at 7:30pm/et on ESPN!"
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday night (also in Indiana).