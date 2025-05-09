Fastbreak

Cleveland Cavaliers And Indiana Pacers Injury Reports For Game 3

The Cavs and Pacers have announced their injury reports.

Ben Stinar

Nov 30, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) and guard Darius Garland (10) wait to enter the game in the first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) and guard Darius Garland (10) wait to enter the game in the first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers will face off (in Indianapolis) for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).

The Cavs have listed Darius Garland, De'Andre Hunter and Evan Mobley as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Pacers will be without Isaiah Jackson.

NBA Injury Report
NBA Injury Report / May 9

Garland has missed four straight games, so this would be his fifth straight out of action (if he does not play).

He has spent all six years of his NBA career in Cleveland.

Darius Garland
Apr 11, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Mobley missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).

The former USC star has spent all four seasons with the Cavs.

NBA
May 4, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) warms up before game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Lastly, Hunter also missed Game 2, so this could be his third straight out of action.

He spent the first five and a half seasons of his career with the Atlanta Hawks (before getting traded to the Cavs in February).

De'Andre Hunter
Apr 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (12) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) defends in the first quarter during game three for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Cavs are the first seed in the Eastern Confernece after going 64-18 during the regular season.

They beat Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).

Via The NBA: "Tyrese Haliburton's game-winning three lifted the Pacers to a 2-0 lead in the East Semis.

Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs look to get on the board.

Game 3: Tonight at 7:30pm/et on ESPN!"

Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday night (also in Indiana).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.