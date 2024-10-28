Cleveland Cavaliers And New York Knicks Injury Reports
On Monday evening, the New York Knicks will host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Cavs have ruled out Emoni Bates, Max Strus, JT Thor and Luke Travers.
Craig Porter Jr. is listed as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Knicks will be without Mitchell Robinson, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Precious Achiuwa.
Miles McBride is probable, while Josh Hart is questionable.
Hart's status will be important, as he is currently averaging 16.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 57.1% from the field in the first two games of the season.
The Cavs come into the night with a 3-0 record in their first three games.
They most recently beat the Washington Wizards by a score of 135-116.
All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell led the way with 30 points, four rebounds, five assists and four steals while shooting 11/18 from the field and 6/11 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Following New York, the Cavs will return home to host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday evening in Ohio.
As for the Knicks, they are 1-1 in their first two games after defeating the Indiana Pacers by a score of 123-98.
Jalen Brunson had 26 points, five rebounds and five assists while shooting 10/19 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 30 minutes.
Following the Cavs, they will visit the Miami Heat on Wednesday in Florida.