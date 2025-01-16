Cleveland Cavaliers And Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Reports
On Thursday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Cleveland Cavaliers.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Cavs have ruled out Emoni Bates, JT Thor and Luke Travers.
Ty Jerome is listed as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Thunder will be without Isaiah Hartenstein, Chet Holmgren, Dillon Jones, Ajay Mitchell and Nikola Topic.
The Cavs beat the Thunder (at home) by a score of 129-122 earlier this month.
Jarrett Allen led the way with 25 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block while shooting 9/11 from the field in 32 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "THE REMATCH
It was a historic matchup between the East No. 1 Cavaliers and West No. 1 Thunder last week... and tonight they will run it back!
Donovan Mitchell and the 34-5 Cavs visit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the 33-6 Thunder at 7:30pm/et on TNT."
The Cavs are the first seed in the Eastern Conference (and the best team in the NBA) with a 34-5 record in 39 games.
They have gone 9-1 over their last ten.
On the road, the Cavs are 14-3 in the 17 games they have played away from Ohio.
As for the Thunder, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 33-6 record in 39 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and 9-1 over their last ten).
At home, the Thunder are 17-2 in the 19 games they have played in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.