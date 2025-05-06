Fastbreak

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Against Pacers For Game 2

The Cleveland Cavaliers have several key players on their injury report.

Ben Stinar

Mar 1, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) reacts after he is poked in the eye in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) reacts after he is poked in the eye in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers will face off in Ohio for Game 2.

For the game, the Cavs could be without several of their most important players.

Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter are all listed as questionable.

Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, De'Andre Hunter remain questionable Tuesday."

Mobley finished the regular season with averages of 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 55.7% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range.

May 4, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) goes for a rebound against Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half in game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Garland averaged 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 75 games.

Nov 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) takes a shot against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Lastly, Hunter was traded to the Cavs (via the Atlanta Hawks) during the middle of the season.

He finished his regular season with averages of 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 40.5% from the three-point range in 64 games.

Apr 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (12) stands on the court in the first quarter of game two of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

The Cavs are coming off an incredible regular season where they went 64-18.

They then swept Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat in the first round.

As for the Pacers, they are the fourth seed.

They beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round (in five games).

Via Evan Dammarell of Right Down Euclid: "The #Cavs will wear their White Association Edition uniforms at home in Game 2 of the Semifinals against the Indiana Pacers, who will wear their Yellow Statement Edition threads.

Cleveland's overall record in their Association Edition uniform:

⚪️: 33-7 (2-1 in playoffs.)"

Game 3 will be on Friday night in Indiana.

