Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Against Pacers For Game 2
On Tuesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers will face off in Ohio for Game 2.
For the game, the Cavs could be without several of their most important players.
Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter are all listed as questionable.
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, De'Andre Hunter remain questionable Tuesday."
Mobley finished the regular season with averages of 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 55.7% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range.
Garland averaged 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 75 games.
Lastly, Hunter was traded to the Cavs (via the Atlanta Hawks) during the middle of the season.
He finished his regular season with averages of 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 40.5% from the three-point range in 64 games.
The Cavs are coming off an incredible regular season where they went 64-18.
They then swept Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat in the first round.
As for the Pacers, they are the fourth seed.
They beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round (in five games).
Via Evan Dammarell of Right Down Euclid: "The #Cavs will wear their White Association Edition uniforms at home in Game 2 of the Semifinals against the Indiana Pacers, who will wear their Yellow Statement Edition threads.
Cleveland's overall record in their Association Edition uniform:
⚪️: 33-7 (2-1 in playoffs.)"
Game 3 will be on Friday night in Indiana.