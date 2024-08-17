Fastbreak

Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent

Tristan Thompson is still available.

Ben Stinar

June 3, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) dunks the basketball during the third quarter in game two of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 122-103 for a 2-0 lead in the series. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
June 3, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) dunks the basketball during the third quarter in game two of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 122-103 for a 2-0 lead in the series. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Tristan Thompson is coming off his 13th season in the NBA.

The former Texas star finished the year with averages of 3.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 60.8% from the field in 49 games for the Clevleand Cavaliers.

This summer, Thompson became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.

On August 17, he still remains unsigned.

Mar 24, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) gets a dunk against the Miami Heat during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

While Thompson is no longer in his prime, he could be a good veteran for a contending team to add to their bench.

Thompson wrote on August 15: "2 workouts a day all summer 😤"

The 33-year-old was initially the fourth pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

He has spent time with the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers (in addition to the Cavs).

His career averages are 8.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field in 779 regular season games.

May 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) listens to the national anthem before the game between the Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic at game seven of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Thompson has also appeared in 104 NBA playoff games (70 starts) for the Cavs, Lakers, Celtics and Bulls.

He won the 2016 NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors (with the Cavs).

As for the Cavs, they finished last season as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.

They made the NBA playoffs for the second straight season, but lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the second round (in five games).

If the Cavs can stay healthy, they will be a contender to reach the 2025 conference finals.

