Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent
Tristan Thompson is coming off his 13th season in the NBA.
The former Texas star finished the year with averages of 3.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 60.8% from the field in 49 games for the Clevleand Cavaliers.
This summer, Thompson became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
On August 17, he still remains unsigned.
While Thompson is no longer in his prime, he could be a good veteran for a contending team to add to their bench.
Thompson wrote on August 15: "2 workouts a day all summer 😤"
The 33-year-old was initially the fourth pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.
He has spent time with the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers (in addition to the Cavs).
His career averages are 8.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field in 779 regular season games.
Thompson has also appeared in 104 NBA playoff games (70 starts) for the Cavs, Lakers, Celtics and Bulls.
He won the 2016 NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors (with the Cavs).
As for the Cavs, they finished last season as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the second straight season, but lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the second round (in five games).
If the Cavs can stay healthy, they will be a contender to reach the 2025 conference finals.