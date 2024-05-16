Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Champion Will Be A Free Agent
On Wednesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers had their season come to an end when they lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 113-98 in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
They have a talented roster, but dealt with injuries and Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert all missed Game 5.
This summer, the Cavs will have a lot of decisions to make about the future of their organization.
The Cavs have seven free agents and one of them will be 2016 NBA Champion Tristan Thompson.
Thompson finished Game 5 with three rebounds in five minutes of playing time.
He played a limited role this past season and averaged 3.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 60.8% from the field in 49 regular season games.
While Thompson is no longer in his prime, he is still a valuable veteran (with a lot of experience) to have on the bench.
Thompson was initially the fourth pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Cavs.
He played a significant role in the team winning the 2016 title over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
In addition to the Cavs, Thompson has also spent time with the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls.
His career averages are 8.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field and 25.6% from the three-point range in 779 regular season games.