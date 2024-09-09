Cleveland Cavaliers Officially Announce Roster Moves
Tristan Thompson is coming off a year where he appeared in 49 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
He finished the season with averages of 3.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 60.8% from the field.
On Monday, the Cavs announced that they have re-signed Thompson.
Via Cavs.com: "CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have re-signed center Tristan Thompson, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts."
Thompson has also spent time with the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers over 13 seasons.
His career averages are 8.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field in 779 games.
He helped the Cavs win the 2016 NBA Championship.
On the other hand, the Cavs also announced that they have signed JT Thor.
Thor appeared in 63 games for the Charlotte Hornets last season.
He averaged 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range.
Via Cavs.com: "CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward JT Thor to a Two-Way contract, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts."
As for the Cavs, they are coming off a year where they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
The Cavs have been to the playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.