Cleveland Cavaliers Officially Announce Trade With Bulls
Isaac Okoro has spent each of his first five seasons playing for the Clevleand Cavaliers.
The former Auburn star finished this past year with averages of 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field 37.1% from the three-point range in 55 games.
On Sunday, the Cavs officially announced that they have traded Okoro to the Chicago Bulls in a deal for Lonzo Ball.
Via Cavs.com: "CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired guard Lonzo Ball in a trade with the Chicago Bulls, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. As part of the trade, the Cavaliers sent forward Isaac Okoro to Chicago."
Okoro was the fifth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
The 24-year-old has career averages of 8.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range in 334 games.
The Cavs were the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
They swept the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs before losing to the Indiana Pacers in five games.
Via Mark Schanowski of ABC-7 Chicago: "Always liked Isaac Okoro coming out of Auburn, but he’s had a disappointing pro career so far. Still, he’s only 24 & might be the ideal change of scenery player. Excellent defender & shot 39% from 3 in 2023-24. Ball is a perfect addition for Cavs team trying to win a title."
As for the Bulls, they missed the playoffs for the third straight year.
Ball had spent four years with the franchise.