Cleveland Cavaliers Officially Make Roster Move
Emoni Bates is coming off his rookie season in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The former Eastern Michigan star finished the year with averages of 2.7 points per contest while shooting 30.6% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in 15 games.
On Tuesday, the Cavs officially re-signed Bates.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Emoni Bates has re-signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a two-way contract, per the NBA transaction log."
In addition to his time in the NBA, Bates also played in the G League last season.
The 20-year-old averaged 19.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 38.7% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 17 regular season games.
Coming out of high school, Bates had a lot of hype and was ranked by ESPN as the third-best player in the country.
For the Cavs, Bates is a good player to have on a two-way deal.
There is no financial risk, and they can continue to develop him into a NBA player.
Via NBA G League on December 28: "He gets BUCKETS! @ChargeCLE Two-Way standout Emoni Bates showed up and showed out during Showcase Cup, leading the team in scoring (24.8 PTS) and logging six games of 25+ points & 3+ made threes in the process. 🔥"
As for the Cavs, they are coming off a season where they lost to Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).