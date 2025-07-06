Cleveland Cavaliers Officially Sign 10-Year NBA Veteran
Larry Nance Jr. is coming off a solid year for the Atlanta Hawks.
The 10-year veteran had averages of 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 44.7% from the three-point range in 24 games.
On Sunday, the Cleveland Cavaliers officially announced that they had signed Nance Jr.
Via Cavs.com: "CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward/center Larry Nance Jr., Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts."
Nance Jr. was with the Cavs during the 2018 season when they reached the NBA Finals.
He spent part of four seasons with the franchise (2018-21).
Via Etienne Catalan: "Larry Nance Jr. ( @Larrydn22 ) will wear No. 22 for the #Cavs. Number last worn by himself in 2021 and his father in 1994. #NBA"
Nance Jr. was the 27th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Wyoming.
In addition to the Cavs and Hawks, he has also played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers.
His career averages are 7.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 53.9% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 546 games.
His father (Larry Nance Sr.) played seven of his 14 seasons for the Cavs.
During the 1993 season, he made the All-Star Game, averaging 16.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.6 blocks per contest while shooting 54.9% from the field in 77 games.
The Cavs lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.