Cleveland Cavaliers Owner Dan Gilbert Makes Bold Statement After Pacers Game
On Tuesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers had their season come to an end when they lost to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 114-105.
Despite being the first seed in the Eastern Conference, the Cavs were unable to get out of the second round.
After the game, Cavs owner Dan Gilbert sent out a post (via X) that had over 3,000 likes and 150,000 impressions in four hours.
Gilbert wrote: ".@cavs fans, I know it’s heartbreaking. But the good news is, we have a talented young core that will learn from this and continue to get better. We appreciate your incredible support all season long. It’s not how we wanted it to end, but I promise you we will do everything humanly possible to address what needs to be fixed and end in a much better place next year."
The Cavs went 64-18 during the regular season and beat the Miami Heat in the first round (in four games).
They have one of the best rosters in the NBA led by Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland (who are all 28 or under).
Via OptaSTATS: "The Cavs are the first team in MLB/NBA/NFL/NHL history to start a season with a 15+ game unbeaten streak but then be eliminated from the playoffs prior to the championship round that year."
The Cavs last won an NBA Championship during the 2016 season (when LeBron James and Kevin Love were still on the roster).
They have made the playoffs in each of the previous three seasons.