Cleveland Cavaliers Owner Dan Gilbert Sends Out Post On X After Thunder Game

Dan Gilbert sent out a post after Thursday's game.

Ben Stinar

Apr 17, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert watches the game during the third quarter in game one of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavs beat the Pistons 106-101. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
On Thursday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers played the Oklahoma City Thunder (in Oklahoma).

The Cavs were blown out by a score of 134-114.

After the game, Dan Gilbert sent out a post (via X) that had over 900 likes and 20,000 impressions in one hour.

Gilbert wrote: "Well it wasn’t a pretty one, but it’s just one game. Let’s learn what we can from it and move on. #LetEmKnow"

Even with the loss, the Cavs are still the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-6 record in 40 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.

One of the biggest reasons for Thursday's loss was the play of All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

He finished with just eight points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 3/15 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 21 minutes of playing time.

Via StatMuse: "Spida against OKC this season:

11 PTS | 6 REB | 4 AST
8 PTS | 2 REB | 2 AST

on 19.0 FG% and 27.0 3P%"

The Cavs will play their next game on Saturday when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves.

They are 14-4 in the 18 games they have played away from Ohio.

As for the Thunder, they improved to 34-6 in their first 40 games, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

Via StatMuse: "The Thunder tonight:

— No Chet
— No Hartenstein
— Benched starters for 4Q

Smoked the best team in the league."

