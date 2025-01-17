Cleveland Cavaliers Owner Dan Gilbert Sends Out Post On X After Thunder Game
On Thursday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers played the Oklahoma City Thunder (in Oklahoma).
The Cavs were blown out by a score of 134-114.
After the game, Dan Gilbert sent out a post (via X) that had over 900 likes and 20,000 impressions in one hour.
Gilbert wrote: "Well it wasn’t a pretty one, but it’s just one game. Let’s learn what we can from it and move on. #LetEmKnow"
Even with the loss, the Cavs are still the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-6 record in 40 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.
One of the biggest reasons for Thursday's loss was the play of All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.
He finished with just eight points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 3/15 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 21 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Spida against OKC this season:
11 PTS | 6 REB | 4 AST
8 PTS | 2 REB | 2 AST
on 19.0 FG% and 27.0 3P%"
The Cavs will play their next game on Saturday when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves.
They are 14-4 in the 18 games they have played away from Ohio.
As for the Thunder, they improved to 34-6 in their first 40 games, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
Via StatMuse: "The Thunder tonight:
— No Chet
— No Hartenstein
— Benched starters for 4Q
Smoked the best team in the league."