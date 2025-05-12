Cleveland Cavaliers Owner Dan Gilbert Sends Out Viral Post After Pacers Game
On Sunday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers played the Indiana Pacers (at home) for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.
The Cavs lost by a score of 129-109.
After the disappointing loss, they are now down 3-1.
Following the game, Cavs owner Dan Gilbert sent out a post (via X) that had over 4,000 likes and 900,000 impressions.
He wrote: "Hey @cavs fans… yes it was an ugly one, but we’ve been here before. Time to get 3 in a row, 2 of them coming at home. Let’s start with Game 5 on Tuesday. #Believeland"
Many fans commented on Gilbert's post.
@MaskedInLA: "You don’t have the greatest player ever anymore, start packing your bags"
@LeLukaLA: "there are atleast 2 key ingredients yall are missing and 1 is the most important, LeBron James"
@n21silva: "2016 Lebron is not walking through that door bro"
@DavidGl03128315: "This ain’t 2016 no more. Please don’t compare semifinals to greatest finals performance"
@RobertSportsBet: "That’s how bad this was…yikes.
Hard to win when the team quits in the 1st quarter."
The Cavs had an excellent regular season where they went 64-18, which had them as the first seed in the Eastern Conference.
They also swept the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Game 5 of the series will be on Tuesday night (in Indiana).
The Cavs are coming off a year where they lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round (in five games).
They won their last title in 2016.