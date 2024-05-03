Cleveland Cavaliers Player Doesn't Practice Before Game 6
On Friday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off against the Orlando Magic (in Florida) for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.
The team held practice on Thursday, but 2022 NBA All-Star Jarrett Allen was unable to participate.
He missed Game 5 on Tuesday evening (the Cavs won by a sore of 104-103).
Via ESPN's Kendra Andrews: "Both Jarrett Allen (R rib contusion) and Gary Harris (R hamstring strain) are officially listed as questionable for tomorrow’s Game 6.
JB Bickerstaff told reporters that Allen did not practice today, just went through treatment and rehab."
Allen had an excellent regular season with averages of 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 63.4% from the field in 77 games.
The Cavs are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 48-34 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the second straight season, and are coming off a year where they lost to the New York Knicks in the first round (in five games).
The Cavs lead the series 3-2, so they can advance to the second round with a victory on Friday.
If the Magic win, Game 7 would be on Sunday in Ohio.
Whoever wins the series will face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (who beat the Miami Heat in the first round).
The Magic are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season when Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic were still on the roster.