Cleveland Cavaliers React To Donovan Mitchell's Instagram Post
Donovan Mitchell is among the players in the NBA.
The All-Star shooting guard is coming off another fantastic season where he averaged 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 55 games.
Recently, Mitchell made a post to Instagram that had over 51,000 likes and 200 comments in less than 24 hours.
Mitchell captioned his post: "⏳"
The Cavs were among those that left a comment on Mitchell's post.
Via The Cavs: "Almost that time."
Mitchell spent the first five seasons of his career with the Utah Jazz before getting traded to the Cavs in the 2022 offseason.
While there had been many rumors about his NBA future, Mitchell signed a big contract extension with the Cavs over the summer.
Via Adrian Wojnarowski on July 2: "BREAKING: Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has agreed on a three-year, $150.3 million maximum contract extension that includes a player option for the 2027-2028 season, sources tell ESPN."
Mitchell was the 13th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Louisville.
His career averages are 24.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 468 games.
He has also appeared in 54 NBA playoff games.
The Cavs finished last season as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.