Cleveland Cavaliers Release 2-Year NBA Player
Jacob Gilyard is coming off a year where he spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies.
He finished the year with averages of 4.2 points, 1.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 40.5% from the three-point range in 41 games (14 starts).
Over the offseason, Gilyard signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
However, he has now been waived.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived Jacob Gilyard."
While the move was expected, Gilyard is a good shooter who could draw interest from other NBA teams during the regular season.
Over two seasons in the league, his career averages are 4.2 points, 1.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while shooting 39.9% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range in 42 games.
He will likely begin the 2024-25 season in the G League.
Via NBA G League on April 5: "Another absolute MASTERCLASS from Jacob Gilyard!
He logged his second straight 25+ PT performance and also added 9 AST and 5 STL to lead the @LongIslandNets to their second-straight Eastern Conference Finals. 🔥 #NBAGLeaguePlayoffs"
The Cavs will play two more preseason games against the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls.
They will then open up the regular season on October 23 when they visit RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
Last season, the Cavs were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-33 record and lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA playoffs.